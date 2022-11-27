While hedge funds own 21% of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 57% ownership

If you want to know who really controls Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And hedge funds on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Spartan Delta, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Spartan Delta?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Spartan Delta does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Spartan Delta, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 21% of Spartan Delta. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. GMT Capital Corp. is currently the largest shareholder, with 21% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.8% and 2.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Richard McHardy, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, CEO Fotis Kalantzis is the owner of 2.3% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Spartan Delta

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Spartan Delta Corp.. Insiders own CA$234m worth of shares in the CA$2.3b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of Spartan Delta. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.8%, of the Spartan Delta stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Spartan Delta better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Spartan Delta you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

