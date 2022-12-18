While individual investors own 26% of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG (ETR:MPCK), private companies are its largest shareholders with 57% ownership

If you want to know who really controls MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG (ETR:MPCK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 57% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 26% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital. MPC Münchmeyer Petersen & Co. GmbH is currently the company's largest shareholder with 49% of shares outstanding. Paladin Asset Management GmbH is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and THIEN & HEYENGA Bereederungs- und Befrachtungsges. mbH holds about 8.0% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 57%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

