While individual investors own 46% of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HOT), public companies are its largest shareholders with 47% ownership

To get a sense of who is truly in control of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HOT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 46% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of HOCHTIEF, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HOCHTIEF?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in HOCHTIEF. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of HOCHTIEF, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in HOCHTIEF. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. is currently the largest shareholder, with 47% of shares outstanding. With 1.0% and 0.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group, Investment Banking and Securities Investments are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of HOCHTIEF

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 46% stake in HOCHTIEF. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 47% of HOCHTIEF stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for HOCHTIEF you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

