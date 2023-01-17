While insiders own 29% of CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 47% ownership

Every investor in CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CI Resources.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CI Resources?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. CI Resources' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CI Resources. Keen Strategy Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Prosper Trading Sdn. Bhd is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Lip Tee holds about 6.2% of the company stock. Lip Tee, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Ah Hong Lai is the owner of 2.2% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 18 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of CI Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of CI Resources Limited. Insiders own AU$42m worth of shares in the AU$144m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 47% stake in CI Resources. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 23%, of the CI Resources stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand CI Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for CI Resources you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit concerning.

