While insiders own 33% of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. (AMS:EHCS), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 57% ownership

A look at the shareholders of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. (AMS:EHCS) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V is not owned by hedge funds. With a 6.3% stake, CEO Cornelius Baur is the largest shareholder. The second and third largest shareholders are Stefan Oschmann and Thomas Rudolph, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.3%. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Thomas Rudolph is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 13 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.. Insiders own €63m worth of shares in the €188m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 57% stake in European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

