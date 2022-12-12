While insiders own 36% of Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 44% ownership

Every investor in Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 36% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Ancom Nylex Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ancom Nylex Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Ancom Nylex Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ancom Nylex Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Ancom Nylex Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Ancom Nylex Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Ka Wei Siew, is the largest shareholder, holding 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.4% and 5.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Cheun Wei Lee is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Ancom Nylex Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ancom Nylex Berhad. Insiders own RM313m worth of shares in the RM869m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 44% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 6.7%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ancom Nylex Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ancom Nylex Berhad (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

