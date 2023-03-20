While institutions invested in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) benefited from last week's 13% gain, retail investors stood to gain the most

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Aya Gold & Silver's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

  • A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 40% ownership

  • Insider ownership in Aya Gold & Silver is 14%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 60% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While retail investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 13% price gain, institutions also received a 27% cut.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Aya Gold & Silver.

See our latest analysis for Aya Gold & Silver

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aya Gold & Silver?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Aya Gold & Silver already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Aya Gold & Silver, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aya Gold & Silver. Van Eck Associates Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.3% of shares outstanding. Robert Taub is the second largest shareholder owning 8.1% of common stock, and ETF Managers Group LLC holds about 2.8% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Aya Gold & Silver

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Aya Gold & Silver Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$1.1b, and insiders have CA$149m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 60% of Aya Gold & Silver shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Aya Gold & Silver has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.

  • New Starbucks CEO Takes Reins Early From Howard Schultz

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. said Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of chief executive officer on Monday, two weeks earlier than planned.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndNarasimhan, 55, has also

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Will Medical Properties Trust Cut Its Ultra-High Dividend? 3 Reasons Not to Worry

    This healthcare REIT definitely faces some major challenges. But its dividend doesn't appear to be in imminent jeopardy.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signa

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences. Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023.

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • 2 High-Paying Dividend Stocks That Aren't Worth the Risk

    When the average yield of stocks in the S&P 500 index is 1.2%, it's easy to see why high-paying dividend stocks like Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) can look so appealing. Rather, they make their money from collecting interest on residential loans, commercial mortgages, or through mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). Many mREITs originate loans, but they can also invest in mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Chris Hohn. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Chris Hohn. Christopher Hohn is a British billionaire and hedge fund manager known for his charitable work […]

  • The Monster Stock-Split Stock Nobody Is Talking About

    Stock splits have generated a lot of interest over the past several years. In early 2022, the company also made a big move into the alcohol industry, with the acquisition of the CANarchy Craft Brewery collective, which brought a host of craft brewers, including Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters, and Wasatch into Monster's portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett has weighed in on bank runs, bailouts and the dangers of insuring deposits. Here are 9 quotes that shed light on today's banking crisis.

    Buffett has explained how to calm bank panics, warned that government guarantees distort markets, and underlined the vast fallout from small mistakes.

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?

  • TSMC’s Container Maker is Hidden Jewel of Japan’s Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most advanced and delicately fine-tuned semiconductors wouldn’t be possible without the aid of giant steel storage tanks built by a little-known Tokyo company founded in 1927.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says B

  • 2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Today to Prepare for the Next Bull Market

    Rewards that the next bull market will bring are being built right now by farsighted investors who can find opportunities among today's discounted stocks. While there's no telling exactly when a bull market will develop, planting the seeds of success by buying some shares of cheap yet high-quality companies out there right now is a good move. With that in mind, here are two businesses you're probably acquainted with that are priced for a no-brainer purchase -- and have a good shot at flourishing in the next bull market and beyond.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Right Now

    Consumers who were stuck at home turned to video entertainment, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was a huge beneficiary, as its stock soared 148% in 2020. There's no denying that Roku's operations faced a serious slowdown in 2022, with revenue rising 13% year over year, a big decline from 55% growth in 2021. Management cited the weaker macro environment, which not only reduced Roku's hardware sales, but also hurt the ad market.