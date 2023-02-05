While institutions invested in BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) benefited from last week's 3.3% gain, public companies stood to gain the most

If you want to know who really controls BWP Trust (ASX:BWP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 48% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Public companies gained the most after market cap touched AU$2.6b last week, while institutions who own 27% also benefitted.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about BWP Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BWP Trust?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that BWP Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BWP Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in BWP Trust. The company's largest shareholder is Wesfarmers Limited, with ownership of 48%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of BWP Trust

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of BWP Trust in their own names. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own AU$615k worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in BWP Trust. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 48% of BWP Trust stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

