While institutions invested in Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) benefited from last week's 9.4% gain, private companies stood to gain the most

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While private companies were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 9.4% price gain, institutions also received a 24% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd. The company's largest shareholder is TCC Assets Limited, with ownership of 55%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 13% and 9.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia and Permodalan Nasional Berhad are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own RM50m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 56%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

