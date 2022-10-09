While institutions invested in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) benefited from last week's 63% gain, public companies stood to gain the most

A look at the shareholders of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 57% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While public companies were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 63% price gain, institutions also received a 24% cut.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Immunovant.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Immunovant?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Immunovant does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Immunovant's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Immunovant is not owned by hedge funds. Roivant Sciences Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 57% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Deep Track Capital, LP is the second largest shareholder owning 7.3% of common stock, and Eventide Asset Management, LLC holds about 4.2% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Immunovant

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Immunovant, Inc. in their own names. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around US$4.2m worth of shares (at current prices). It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.3%, private equity firms could influence the Immunovant board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 57% of the Immunovant shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Immunovant better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Immunovant has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

