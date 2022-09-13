While institutions own 18% of Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 58% ownership

A look at the shareholders of Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 18% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Hastings Technology Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hastings Technology Metals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Hastings Technology Metals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hastings Technology Metals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hastings Technology Metals. L1 Capital Pty. Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. Foon Lew is the second largest shareholder owning 6.3% of common stock, and Credit Suisse, Investment Banking and Securities Investments holds about 3.6% of the company stock. Foon Lew, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 17 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Hastings Technology Metals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Hastings Technology Metals Limited. Insiders own AU$52m worth of shares in the AU$510m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 58% of Hastings Technology Metals. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Hastings Technology Metals has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

