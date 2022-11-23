While institutions own 18% of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA), private companies are its largest shareholders with 58% ownership

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 18% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Landsea Homes, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Landsea Homes?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Landsea Homes does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Landsea Homes' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Landsea Homes. Our data shows that Landsea Holdings Corporation is the largest shareholder with 58% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 5.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO John Ho is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Landsea Homes

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Landsea Homes Corporation. Insiders have a US$31m stake in this US$223m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Landsea Homes. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 58%, of the Landsea Homes stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Landsea Homes you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

