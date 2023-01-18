While institutions own 23% of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR), public companies are its largest shareholders with 63% ownership

Every investor in AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 63% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., with ownership of 62%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 5.1% and 3.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, abrdn plc and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than RM22m worth of shares in the RM3.2b company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 63% of the AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

