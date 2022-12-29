While institutions own 24% of Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 41% ownership

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 41% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Healthia.

See our latest analysis for Healthia

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Healthia?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Healthia already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Healthia's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Healthia is not owned by hedge funds. Moelis Australia Asset Management Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10.0% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Darren Stewart and Glen Richards, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.8%. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Senior Key Executive and Chairman of the Board, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Wesley Coote is the owner of 1.4% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Healthia

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Healthia Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$153m, and insiders have AU$35m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in Healthia. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 12%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Healthia better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Healthia you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $110.19, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session.

  • A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SURIA) Share Price

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9x Suria Capital Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:SURIA ) may be sending bullish...

  • Dynasty Gold Closing Flow-Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to the Exchange's approval, it is closing a private placement of 3,458,000 units for gross proceeds of $363,090. Each unit consists of one flow-through common share at $0.105 and one common share purchase warrant at $0.15 for a period of two years. The Company ...

  • Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL) shareholders have endured a 8.3% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Vulcan Steel Limited ( ASX:VSL ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last quarter. But in...

  • Novartis to pay $245 million to end antitrust cases over Exforge drug generics

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Novartis AG said on Wednesday it will pay $245 million to end antitrust litigation accusing the Swiss drugmaker of trying to delay the launch in the United States of generic versions of its Exforge hypertension drug. The settlements with so-called direct purchasers, indirect purchasers and retailers require approval by a federal judge in Manhattan, and will resolve all outstanding claims against the company over the matter, Novartis said. CVS Health Corp, Kroger Co, Rite Aid Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc are among the plaintiffs in the civil litigation, which began in 2018.

  • US Power Grids Aren’t Good at Forecasting Cold. That’s a Big Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- The deadly winter storm that pushed power grids in much of the US to near their limit revealed an uncomfortable fact about the US energy system — grid operators are quite bad at forecasting electric demand during polar blasts.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Ai

  • Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West

    Scientists will get $25 million to study salt lake ecosystems in the drought-stricken U.S. West, as President Joe Biden signed legislation Tuesday allocating the funds in the face of unprecedented existential threats caused by the lack of water. The funding allows the United States Geological Survey to study the hydrology of the ecosystems in and around Utah's Great Salt Lake, California's Mono Lake, Oregon's Lake Albert and other saline lakes. Amid a decadeslong drought, less snowmelt has flowed through the rivers that feed into the lakes, causing shorelines to recede and lake levels to plummet.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried used Alameda Research money to buy Robinhood shares

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took funds from his trading firm, Alameda Research, to buy stock of trading app Robinhood, court documents revealed Tuesday.

  • Group of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Bryansk Oblast

    Yurii Horovets, Maksym Mykhailov, Taras Karpiuk and Bohdan Liahov, four Ukrainian servicemen, were killed on the territory of the Russian Federation while performing a combat mission. Source: Meduza [Russian media outlet based in Latvia]; Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti; Yevhen Karas, serviceman from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram Details: The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) announced on 26 December that they had killed four Ukrainians who were alleged

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX saga keeps getting weirder as new details shed further light on how much his companies' finances overlapped

    FTX directed users to wire money to a fake electronics retailer, and SBF bought Robinhood with customer funds — Insider's Phil Rosen breaks it down.

  • 3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors

    Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, are popular targets among income investors. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • Why a 2023 Bear Market Could Lead You to Lasting Wealth

    The Ark Innovation ETF -- which is a good proxy for hypergrowth yet (mostly) unprofitable companies -- went from one of the best-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to a major laggard. At its peak in late Feb. 2021, the Ark Innovation ETF was up a staggering 684% since its inception in Oct. 2014, compared with a 203% gain for the Nasdaq during the same time frame. Fast-forward to Dec. 26, 2022, and the Ark Innovation ETF is down 80% from that high and is now underperforming the Nasdaq by a wide margin.

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research

    Alameda reportedly took out a loan later and pledged Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares as collateral.

  • Best on the Street: Analysts Name Their Top Stock Picks for 2023

    As the year winds down, it’s time to check in with the Street’s analysts for their top picks heading into 2023. It’s an annual tradition, but a fun one, to take a look back at where we’ve been and a look ahead at where we’re going – and on Wall Street, the analysts add in the potential for profit, by recommending stocks that they see as winners in the new year. The professional stock analysts check every pick carefully, and for their Top Picks they’ll offer a consolidated view of performance tre

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th

    RRR, SCHN and ADT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 28, 2022.

  • These 4 REITs Have Huge Dividend Yields - But Are They A Trap?

    With the stock market in the red for the third straight week and recession warnings ramping up, markets are more volatile than ever. Despite the Federal Reserve’s seven consecutive rate hikes this year, November inflation data were slightly hotter than expected, rejuvenating investors’ fears. “The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers bring recession fears and strong numbers bring Fed fear,” said Louis Navellier, founder and CEO of grow

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.