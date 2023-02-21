While institutions own 31% of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIC.A), private companies are its largest shareholders with 50% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Donegal Group by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Donegal Mutual Insurance Company with a 50% stake

Institutional ownership in Donegal Group is 31%

Every investor in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 50% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Donegal Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Donegal Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Donegal Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Donegal Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Donegal Group is not owned by hedge funds. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company is currently the largest shareholder, with 50% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.0% and 4.7% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Donegal Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Donegal Group Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$7.7m worth of the US$495m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Donegal Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 50%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Donegal Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Donegal Group that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

