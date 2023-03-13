While institutions own 35% of EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR), private equity firms are its largest shareholders with 44% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over EBR Systems by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

58% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insiders have bought recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 44% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of EBR Systems, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EBR Systems?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in EBR Systems. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of EBR Systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

EBR Systems is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Brandon Capital Partners with 26% of shares outstanding. Orbis Investment Management Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Split Rock Partners, LLC holds about 9.9% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of EBR Systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in EBR Systems, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just AU$183m, and insiders have AU$8.4m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in EBR Systems. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 44%, private equity firms could influence the EBR Systems board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand EBR Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for EBR Systems you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

