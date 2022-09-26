While institutions own 41% of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 51% ownership

A look at the shareholders of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 41% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Diversified United Investment.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Diversified United Investment?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Diversified United Investment does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Diversified United Investment's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Diversified United Investment is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Ian Potter Foundation, Endowment Arm is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.1% and 6.7% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 20 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Diversified United Investment

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Diversified United Investment Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$49m worth of the AU$983m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 51% stake in Diversified United Investment, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

