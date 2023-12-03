While living close to the land, Lanesboro couple creates their dream home in the country

Dec. 3—LANESBORO, Minn. — When Joan and Wayne Finnegan imagined their new home in the valley, it was amongst prairie grasses, trees and gardens. They followed their vision of taking care of the land and discovered the magic of Lanesboro.

With the sunshine and cold air at their backs, the couple reflected on the nature of their 95 acres: the rooms gleaming with light, a series of "huge gardens" and maple groves ready for maple syrup tapping. The old farmstead, with an 1875 cottage, is nestled on the bottom of the hill but they sought a "view of the land" and the sunrises and sunsets for their dream home, Wayne and Joan said.

"There is a magic in the land. There's a magic to living so close to the earth, and what a gift it's given us," Joan said of their property at 34617 County 12. "We built our dream home, and we love the home."

As their three-bedroom and four-bathroom home was built from 2001 to 2002, they also removed the land from production agriculture to prairie grasses and thousands of trees. About 15 acres remain as cropland. Wayne set into making trails through the grasses and near the stream.

"We worked with the DNR to really repair the land in every way," Joan said.

In their private valley, which Joan describes as "horseshoe-shaped," they were suddenly living in the middle of nowhere. Joan, an artist, and Wayne, a retired orthodontist, barely lived in that feeling as their home became a gift.

The construction of their geothermal home was a "fight" with no plastic in the walls and in-floor heating. The new design elements raised more questions than certainty in the surrounding area. The Finnegans say the home is a choice of being "kind to the environment."

"Our dream home was that we could see the sunrise in the morning from our bedroom and see the sunset from the kitchen and eating area so that we could view the sun because we love to honor the sunrise and sunset," Joan said.

They still spend their mornings with the sunrise and enjoying the land. She digs, plants and finds treasures in the gardens. The bounty of items in the "very rich" soil, and even more the chickens, keep her on walks up and down the hill. Wayne insists "we earn the eggs."

The land is their "pot of gold," Wayne says, referring to what Irish lore claims lies at the end of a rainbow. The property is also on the market for $1.7 million.

"We see a lot of rainbows here and many times double rainbows actually, and I have more than one photograph of the rainbow actually touching the land in the valley over here so this clearly is the pot of gold," Wayne said.

Through their 5 miles of trails, Joan enjoys the daily pleasure of walking, hiking and snowshoeing. She also immerses herself in the landscapes through plein air painting.

"As an artist, every time I walk down those steps and I'm entering my studio, I have joy," Joan said. "I just can't wait to step into my palette but that's not as much about the house as it is about my art and my location, that it's integral to the house."

She shares the beauty of Southeast Minnesota's landscapes in juried art galleries, through her business and during the

three-day Bluff Country Studio Art Tour.

"It's really a lot of fun to have those people step into the studio and see the views out here," Joan said. "Everybody comes in and goes, 'Oh my gosh, this place.' And they're talking about the views outside."

The house and cottage have "evolved" throughout their 20-plus years in the home. They removed unrepairable outbuildings, added a sun room and gazebo, and returned electricity and plumbing to the cottage.

On the west patio, Joan describes the backyard gazebo as "massive" and "lovely" with a fireplace and kitchen. The space is a family favorite in the winter with the "nice and snuggly warm" atmosphere, Wayne said. The gazebo is modeled after the bay windows in their dining area.

They treasure sharing the space with their five children and 11 grandchildren, including their daughter Angela who lived in the cottage with her husband and three daughters for four years. They loved having their granddaughters "in our lives every day" as they learned about a farm experience.

"The house holds tremendous memories, you know, family and events ... of course too just the quiet times but the very busy times because this house explodes with noise and joy when family comes," Joan said. There's still one great-granddaughter who has yet to see their home.

While waiting with "mixed emotions" for the house to sell, Joan and Wayne are tied to the "true friend" of their home and the "life-changing friendships" with the people of Lanesboro.

"It's been a good life here," Wayne said.