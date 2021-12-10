While maintaining innocence, Peoria man sentenced to prison in death of his 'best friend'

Cherell Buckner still listens to voicemails her brother Roosevelt Hunter III left on her phone, just so she can hear his voice.

Buckner cried while addressing the court Friday at the Peoria County Courthouse. She said she and her family "will never be the same" following the killing of Hunter in November 2020.

Ontario Alexander, 30, of Peoria, was sentenced to 52 years in prison Friday on counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In October, a jury found Alexander guilty in his second trial in the case.

During the sentencing hearing Friday, Buckner asked the court to give the maximum sentence to Alexander so that he may have "no opportunity to walk the Earth as a free man" again.

"I have to sleep with a lamp on at night because I still see my brother in his casket," Buckner said.

Ontario Alexander disputes evidence

Alexander maintained his innocence in an address to the court. He said the prosecution acted vindictively and read off multiple court cases he said gave precedent that his trial was mishandled.

"I did not murder Roosevelt, he is my best friend," he said.

On Nov. 15, 2020, Hunter was found shot dead on the sidewalk near the 700 block of North Shipman Street in Peoria. Alexander was arrested in connection with the shooting soon after.

The prosecution said video showed Alexander approaching Hunter from behind and shooting him in the back of the head. Alexander then allegedly leaned over and shot Hunter three more times, the prosecution said.

While executing a search warrant, police found shell casings and the same caliber handgun used in Hunter's slaying in Alexander's car on the 2200 block of West Millman Street.

Alexander disputed the prosecution's evidence. He said in court Friday that lots of his friends with a similar build have borrowed that car and that is why it appeared to be him shooting Hunter in the video.

The defense argued during trial that because there was no DNA evidence or fingerprints tying Alexander to the shooting, there could be no cause to find him guilty.

In the first trial earlier this year, a jury had been deadlocked on the murder charge and could not come to a verdict.

Mother says killing was 'heinous and uncalled for'

Judge Katherine S. Gorman said she appreciated Alexander's polite and respectful demeanor exhibited throughout the trial but said he had to be punished.

Gorman looked directly at Hunter's family and said it "made her sad as a human being you have had this tragedy befall your family."

Gorman said the types of crime committed by Alexander "have to stop" and the only thing she could do was sentence Alexander and hopefully deter others from doing the same thing.

"Your life is forever altered," Gorman told Alexander.

No motive for the shooting has ever been presented, leaving the family of Hunter asking "why" in court.

Buckner described her brother as the "the life of the party." She also read a statement written by her mother, Emel, in which she called the crime "heinous and uncalled for." Hunter's death left four children without a father and a mother without her baby boy.

