While Nearmap (ASX:NEA) shareholders have made 261% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 8.6% this week

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) share price down 10% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. We think most investors would be happy with the 261% return, over that period. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 27% drop, in the last year.

While the stock has fallen 8.6% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Because Nearmap made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Nearmap can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 29% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Nearmap worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Nearmap will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

While the broader market gained around 28% in the last year, Nearmap shareholders lost 27%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 29% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nearmap better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Nearmap that you should be aware of.

