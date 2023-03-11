While one suspect in a quadruple Portsmouth murder case remains a fugitive, the other is ordered held without bond

A couple months after four people were killed in a grisly shooting at a Portsmouth boarding house last June, police arrested two suspects.

The men, Raymond Gore and his nephew Antwann Gore, were charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder and other related offenses. Both were ordered held without bond.

But at preliminary hearings late last year and earlier this year, two Portsmouth Circuit Court judges determined prosecutors had failed to establish enough evidence to send their cases on to a grand jury. The judges dismissed the charges and the two men were set free.

A few weeks later, prosecutors from the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office went to a grand jury anyway — as the law allows — and obtained indictments charging both men with the same offenses they’d initially been charged with. Arrest warrants were issued immediately afterward.

Antwann Gore was indicted Jan. 5 but remains a fugitive, court records show. Raymond Gore, 57, was indicted late last week and turned himself in on Monday.

The shooting happened June 7 at a boarding house at the corner of Maple Avenue and Randolph Street. Killed were Davonta Georgio Lee, 30; Ashley Merricks, 34; Oleisha Deanna Mears, 37; and Samuel Jones, 66. All had been shot multiple times. Jones, however, didn’t die until a few days later.

At a bond hearing Friday for Raymond Gore, defense attorneys Michael Massie and Nathan Chapman asked Circuit Judge Johnny Morrison to allow their client to remain free on bond while he awaits trial. Morrison denied the request.

Raymond Gore’s wife of nine years testified during Friday’s hearing that her husband has been caring for her terminally ill brother since being released from jail last month. She also said he hasn’t left Suffolk, where they live, since he was set free.

Massie argued that the prosecution’s star witness, Michael Canty, has offered conflicting statements and is not credible. Canty has conceded he’s hoping to get favorable treatment in a pending violation of probation and failure to appear case in exchange for his cooperation in the murder case.

Story continues

Canty testified at Raymond Gore’s preliminary hearing last month that he’s known Raymond Gore for many years. He said he saw Raymond Gore and Antwann Gore outside the house the day of the shooting. He also said he saw Raymond Gore knock on the door and then heard shots.

Massie pointed to the description of the shooters Jones gave police before he died, in which he said they were two young Black men, as another reason to question the charges against his client. Raymond Gore is 57 and has a head full of gray hair, Massie said, which doesn’t fit the dying man’s description, he said.

Senior Commonwealth’s Attorney Haille Hogfeldt argued that whether Canty is a reliable witness is up to a jury to decide. Hogfeldt also offered additional information in the case that hadn’t been shared before.

She said the day after the shooting, Raymond Gore was heard telling someone that he wasn’t going to let anyone get away with killing someone in his family — an apparent reference to a relative of his who had recently died.

Hogfeldt also said a woman who lived in the boarding house heard victim Ashley Merricks open the door and then heard someone ask, “Where is she?” The woman said she then heard Merricks respond, “She’s upstairs,” before hearing gun shots.

Hogfeldt pointed to the seriousness of the crime and the fear that witnesses have expressed as reasons to keep Raymond Gore behind bars while the case is pending. The prosecutor offered no evidence, however, of any witnesses being threatened when asked by the judge.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com