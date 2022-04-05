While Onslow unemployment rate lowers to 4%, employers still struggle finding help

The Jacksonville Mall has many job openings for those looking, according to Mall Marketing Director Mikia Ross.

Despite the decrease in Onslow's unemployment rate, employers are still struggling to find help as the busy spring and summer seasons near.

"We are still short staffed in the kitchen and struggling to find people," said Marina Cafe General Manager Catherine Fountain. "I posted on Facebook Jobs and got nothing, and posted on Indeed and have had a dozen people apply but no one will answer/return a call for an interview."

According to NC Works, Onslow County currently has an unemployment rate of 4%, with 2,527 current job openings that have an average of 3.5 candidates per opening. Onslow Economic Development Director Mark Sutherland said Onslow has a current population of 206,000 people, with a labor force of about 65,000 people.

Onslow County's top five employers with job openings are Onslow County Schools, Onslow Memorial Hospital, U.S. Marine Corp, The Arora Group Inc., and Food Lion, according to NC Works.

There are jobs of all kinds currently available in Onslow County.

"Just about everyone I speak to, and I look after, nearly everyone I talk to is on the hunt for talent," Sutherland said.

Sutherland said many of the employers he's talked to have thrown in the towel on requirements and skills, because despite there being 3.5 candidates per job opening, there's the skill gap.

"A surprising number of employers that I talk to tell me, 'just help me find some people to come to work on time and are ready to work and reliable and for the most part, sober and we'll take it from there, we can do the training,'" Sutherland said. "God knows the community college is excellent at helping adjust the skills gap if we can get people in the program."

Fountain said they've even increased wages and offered overtime at the Marina Cafe to try and entice potential employees.

"I’m a little concerned for summer because I expect it will be really busy," Fountain said. "The kitchen staff we have now are exceptional, I’m just worried they’ll get burned out. We are doing fine hiring servers but also, no one seems to want to hostess."

The Marina Cafe is still short staffed and in need of employees.

The Jacksonville Mall also has positions open. Marketing Director Mikia Ross said there are plenty of good jobs available at the mall for those looking.

Assistant Professor of Finance and Economics at Coastal Carolina University, Dr. Sourav Batabyal, said he's expecting a very strong summer of hiring, specifically for the hospital and restaurant industries, though he said the pandemic has made some permanent changes to the labor market.

"The pandemic has kind of changed the fabric of the labor market," Batabyal said. "Many people still prefer to work from home but companies are slowly asking them to come back to the office."

He added that many people went into early retirement as well.

NC Works Career Manager Lindsay Gress said Onslow County, specifically, has seen a drop in labor force participation, saying at one point there was a drop of about 500 people.

"Labor force participation, that's anybody that is 16 or older, that is basically anyone that is able to work, meaning they are not in an institution of some type and they're either working or looking for work," Gress said.

She agreed with Batabyal, saying a good portion of the decline was from early retirement.

"We've had so many people who, over the last two years, have decided to retire possibly earlier than they anticipated," Gress said. "Something allowed them to retire at this point, whatever it was."

She said there have also been individuals who are still out of work due to COVID, those who adjusted their lifestyles and decided not to return, baby boomers reaching retirement age, and those who started their own businesses.

"With that, there's not only a big void in the sheer number of people in the labor force," Sutherland said, "but think of the knowledge, the experience that went away that they didn't complete the handoff to the next generation or two."

Onslow Memorial Hospital is number two in the county, according to NC Works, in need of employees, specifically registered nurses.

Sutherland said people still haven't found a good way to account for the transformation of the labor market that happened during COVID. He said one major demand is for registered nurses, with 116 openings.

"That's way far and above what we need for retail and restaurants and hotels and things where you'd expect the job openings to be," Sutherland said.

Despite the decline in the unemployment rate, and the light at the end of the tunnel regarding the pandemic, Sutherland said he doesn't think we will ever go back, specifically with using tools like Zoom in business.

"Part of the Zoom factor is here to stay," Sutherland said. "It's become such an efficient way to communicate, though sometimes you can't replace face to face."

