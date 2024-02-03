While others complain, Rep. Juan Ciscomani does something about the border

From progressive mayors to conservative governors, everyone agrees the border is a mess.

Any kind of immigration reform seems impossible to get through Congress since the issue has become so toxic on all sides. Today, President Biden uses that as a convenient excuse to barely enforce the immigration laws currently in effect.

The White House is locked in a battle of wills with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over border security, while mayors from New York to Denver plead with both parties to stem the inflow. Both migrants and border hawks are flocking toward tiny Eagle Pass, Texas, where a tense showdown intensifies.

But away from the TV cameras, some legislators are working to fix some of the harm caused by the record flow of migrants. Finally.

Bill penalizes those in high-speed chases

Ciscomani Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.) speaks during an Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry event at The Arizona Biltmore on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Phoenix.

Earlier this week, Arizona Republican U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani celebrated the passage of the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act (H.R. 5585), a bill he introduced in September. The legislation garnered bipartisan support with a vote of 271-154, and is headed to the U.S. Senate.

It’s named after a 38-year-old Border Patrol agent and father of two who was killed in a high-speed chase just over a year ago.

The bill imposes federal penalties on smugglers and undocumented border-crossers who engage in high-speed car chases with Customs and Border Protection agents or local law enforcement assisting them.

Violators would face up to two years in prison. If someone is injured during the chase, sentencing would increase to 5 to 20 years. Finally, if death results from the chase, the defendant would face up to life in prison.

It also prevents anyone who runs from Border Patrol from ever obtaining legal status in the U.S.

“Every day, high-speed chases initiated by smugglers jeopardize the safety of Arizonans,” Ciscomani said. “This bill signals to bad actors that we will pursue any action that threatens American lives to the fullest extent of our law.”

Ciscomani's bill has wide bipartisan support

Army National Guard soldiers patrol the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass on Tuesday January 9, 2024.

It’s no wonder the bill received so many votes. Fifty-six House Democrats voted “yea,” including Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton and Senate hopeful Ruben Gallego.

It’s also endorsed by the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police, the sheriff’s offices of Cochise, Pinal and Yuma counties, as well as the police departments of Bisbee, Benson and Sierra Vista.

It’s good to see that some politicians are working to improve the situation instead of simply haunting cable news green rooms.

Sinema tried: But the border is Biden's problem now

The legislation now moves onto the Senate, which hopefully will provide the same bipartisan support. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced a companion bill that’s racking up co-sponsors.

“These high-speed chases often end in tragedy, with people being killed regularly after the traffickers crash and passengers are thrown across the highway,” Cruz said.

Human traffickers must be held responsible

Instead of waiting for some grand immigration compromise that may never come, legislators need to fix problems where they can. This bill does just that.

It will make human traffickers think twice before engaging in a high-speed chase and support Border Patrol agents who are risking their lives every day. Coyotes and cartels must be taught that the United States will hold them responsible for crimes committed on our soil.

We can hope that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will both support the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act. Not only should they vote for it, but both should co-sponsor the legislation to ensure it gets through the Senate Judiciary Committee and onto the floor for a bipartisan vote.

Mayors in New York and Chicago get national coverage by complaining about the influx of migrants to their northern climes. But the real victims are those living in the overcrowded border communities of Texas and Arizona.

Jon Gabriel, a Mesa resident, is editor-in-chief of Ricochet.com and a contributor to The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. On Twitter: @exjon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: This border bill could actually pass (and make officers safer)