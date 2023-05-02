While panic grips Russians in Crimea, Ukrainian supporters show increasing confidence – video from Yalta

The situation in Crimea for the Kremlin regime is far from so cheerful

Partisan activity of pro-Ukrainian Crimean residents and repeated attacks inside the peninsula have the frayed the nerves of the Russian population, and emboldened supporters of Ukraine, as can be seen in a recent video taken on the Yalta waterfront.

A young man was asked if he was afraid of Ukraine’s coming counteroffensive and said that he supported Ukraine.

A criminal offense under Russian law that could see the young lad face years behind bars, such frankness and fearlessness by local youth inspires Ukrainians and demonstrates the situation in Crimea is not as rosy as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would have you believe.

The Russian military itself has begun to write leave requests to move from Crimea to the territory of the Russian Federation, for at least a temporary basis.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine