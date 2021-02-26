While President Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

Julie Gerstein
·2 min read
cruz biden
While the president visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be at CPAC. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Joe Biden heads to Texas on Friday to tour some of the hardest hit areas of the state, but while he's there, he won't be meeting with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

That's because Cruz has a speaking engagement that day at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. He'll be giving a speech entitled "Bill of Rights, Liberty, and Cancel Culture." Cancel culture appears to be a major theme of the conference; former President Donald Trump will give a speech on Sunday entitled "America Uncancelled."

Though it's typical for senators to travel with the president when visiting their states, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that there were "limitations on space" on Air Force One, making it impossible for Cruz or his fellow GOP Sen. John Cornyn to join. Instead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will accompany the president.

"There are some limitations on space available, so there are not members, I don't believe, of any party traveling with the president to Texas," Psaki told reporters, noting that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden would be joining the president on his trip. "But again, he's going to be spending the day traveling with Gov. Abbott and surveying the damage on the ground."

According to Psaki, Biden will "meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, progress toward recovery, and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas."

Some have speculated that Cruz was left off Biden's travel plan because of the senator's recent controversial trip to Cancun.

Cruz angered many last week when he was spotted heading to Cancun amid one of the worst winter storms in the state's history. Many accused the senator of abandoning his constituents, and Cruz later admitted the trip was "obviously a mistake."

The White House has not directly commented on Cruz's behavior, though Psaki did say last week that "Many people across the state are without power [and] without the resources they need, and we expect that would be the focus of anyone in the state who was elected to represent them."

Insider has reached out to both Cruz and Cornyn's offices for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

