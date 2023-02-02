While private companies own 32% of Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 35% ownership

Every investor in Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 35% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. With a 25% stake, CEO Yoong Nyock Ong is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 24% and 3.7% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM130m stake in this RM432m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 32%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

