While some are pushing for more police pursuits, MPD data shows many result in accidents

Memphis police officers block off Dunlap St., north of Poplar where Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and MPD officers were allegedly shot at by four suspects sending two law enforcement officers to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Many Memphis Police Department pursuits end in an accident, according to the department's data.

In 2020, there were 64 pursuits and 39 accidents were related to those pursuits. In 2021, the number of pursuits jumped to 134. Accidents related to those pursuits increased as well with 57.

"In a heavily populated city and you're going at a speed beyond the speed limit. There is no margin for mistakes. So you think of somebody pulling out of the driveway and a guy veering off the road to get away from the police officer. There's going to be something that happens there. Something is going to get destroyed. Someone's gonna get hurt," MPD Deputy Chief Paul Wright said in an interview.

One notable accident following an MPD pursuit occurred late last year near Shelby Farms Park when someone whom the police described as a homicide suspect and a woman he was traveling with was both taken to the hospital after the car they were in flipped over during the pursuit.

If the man involved in the Dec. 3 crash was in fact suspected of a homicide, MPD policy says officers had cause to at least begin the chase — MPD vehicle pursuits are prohibited unless the person is believed to have committed a violent felony. They are prohibited when someone committed a misdemeanor or a traffic violation.

The department released the pursuit and accident data during a Memphis City Council hearing Tuesday as part of a report on reckless driving and drag racing.

The reports on the speeders who often weave in and out of traffic across the city are now quarterly as the City Council, who get regular complaints about drag-racing and speeding, pushes MPD to cut down on the rubber-burning maneuvers making Memphis streets more dangerous.

Members of the City Cuncil, such as Councilman Worth Morgan, have advocated for further vehicle pursuits when someone is drag racing to cut down on the chaos. During his interview with The CA, Wright said the department's policy should remain.

"I think we should stick with best practice and with policy. And our policy is built on best practice," Wright said.

The Commercial Appeal originally reported on data that MPD gave to the City Council Tuesday. That presentation said there 114 accidents related to pursuits in 2021. When The CA asked about the data, MPD said it was incorrect and provided new data for 2021 pursuit-related accidents, going from 114 to 57.

Local GOP representatives pushing pursuit legislation

MPD releasing detailed data on police pursuits come as two Shelby County representatives that would encourage more pursuits with legislation in the Tennessee General Assembly.

State Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, and State Rep. John Gillespie, R-Bartlett and Memphis, are advancing a bill that would raise the standard for police officers being held liable for third-party injuries or property damage during a police pursuit.

The bill says " law enforcement personnel and the employing law enforcement agency are not liable for injuries to a third party that were caused by a suspect who flees from pursuit unless the law enforcement personnel was grossly negligent, rather than negligent, and that gross negligence was a proximate cause of the injuries to the third party."

Kelsey and Gillespie have said the bill is aimed at aiding Memphis catch criminals, citing the high crime rate.

“This legislation only protects law enforcement officers who follow the proper policies and procedures while pursuing a fleeing suspect,” Gillespie said in a February statement. “It is important that officers and their departments still be held accountable for any third-party injuries caused by grossly negligent conduct.”

MPD and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland did not respond to an inquiry about the bill. It is scheduled for a Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on March 8. It has not yet had a hearing in the Tennessee House.

Increase in arrests is a sign of enforcement, MPD says

MPD also gave the City Council detailed data on arrests for reckless driving by precinct. Six of nine precincts had had increases in reckless driving and drag racing arrests in two consecutive calendar years. And all but two — Appling Farms and Crump Station — saw more arrests in 2021 than 2020.

Wright said the increase in arrests for reckless driving and drag-racing are due to the department stepping up enforcement against reckless drivers and do not necessarily represent an increase or a decrease in the driving prompting the police enforcement.

"It's more of the enforcement actions that we're taking. That's why you could actually see an increase in the arrests being made throughout the year because we're taking a more aggressive approach," Wright said. "And then we bring around units like the SCORPION unit, which is a proactive unit. They go out and they help us with that."

MPD unveiled the SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, in November. WMC Action News 5 reported the unit made 338 arrests, including 125 felony arrests, in its first three weeks.

The brass shows up

Most of the MPD command staff showed up to the city council meeting Tuesday, a departure from the early days of MPD Chief C.J. Davis' nine-month tenure.

Typically, when MPD has come looking for legislative permission or to give a presentation, it has been one or two officials. Most often it has been Davis or Assistant Chief Don Crowe.

