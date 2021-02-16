While the rest of the country freezes, Florida’s sunny beaches overflow with crowds

Jimena Tavel

As a massive, historic winter storm swept across the U.S. on Monday, unloading dangerous snowfall, freezing rain and piercing wind chills, South Florida’s scorching beaches served as a hot destination for hundreds of tourists and the usual crowd of locals who enjoyed the long holiday weekend by the water, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing little to no masks and barely keeping the recommended 6-foot distancing, visitors lugging suitcases and bags that displayed hotel cards paraded around South Beach throughout the day, waiting for Uber or Lyft rides, and packing the restaurants near Ocean Drive and the stores on Lincoln Road.

One tourist, Tony Johnson, 35, said he woke up Friday to 25-degree weather in Maryland, Baltimore and he and a few of his friends decided to snag round-trip airplane tickets for $140 from Southwest Airlines. They escaped from the snow that same day.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment decision,” said the nursing professional, who wore pants and a T-shirt as he sat on a concrete step away from the water. “We rushed out. So much so that I forgot to pack a swimsuit. That’s why I’m not at the beach right now.”

Beachgoers visit Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Beachgoers visit Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, February 15, 2021.

As Johnson soaked up the sun, an unprecedented winter storm gripped most the country. It set record-breaking low temperatures in several areas, caused major traffic accidents on icy roads and left millions of Americans without power.

But not in South Florida, where people remained mainly concerned about finding a good sport on the sand, or eating their popsicles and chugging their frozen drinks before these melted under the hot sun. Johnson said he and his friends are planning to stay in Miami until Wednesday while friends and family members back home freeze.

“They mad,” he said with a chuckle. “They jealous.”

Mia Lurie, 5, plays at South Pointe Park&#xd5;s Wet Playground in Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Mia Lurie, 5, plays at South Pointe ParkÕs Wet Playground in Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Not all travel was impromptu, though.

Maggie Messmann, 25, said she planned a getaway with her partner to South Florida a while ago because they hate the cold. They got to Miami Friday for their one-week trip.

While on a bike ride Monday, they said they had already partied in the Wynwood arts district and wanted to sneak a visit to the Florida Keys before returning to minus-14-degree weather in Winona, Minnesota.

Regarding the coronavirus, the stay-at-home mom said “that’s obviously a concern,” but they were glad to be outside.

Mara Sadloski, 40, said she also scheduled her trip to Miami well in advance, precisely because she wanted to take a break from the snowy conditions in Hartford, Connecticut. It turned out even better than expected.

Gabriel Gonzalez, 22, and Bonnie Levin play volleyball at Lummus Park in Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Gabriel Gonzalez, 22, and Bonnie Levin play volleyball at Lummus Park in Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, February 15, 2021.

She arrived Friday and returned Monday night, but not without partly enjoying the day lying on the grass under a tree in South Beach.

As she looked at the outdoor seating in the restaurants across the street, the health care worker said she was shocked to see the tables so close together and so few facial coverings.

“People always wear the masks up North,” she said. “Even outside. I think they help keep us warm there.”

Ramiro Delvalle, who has lived by the beach since he was about 2 years old, said the holiday crowds were smaller than he expected. Still, as the 58-year-old strolled down Ocean Drive Monday afternoon walking Twinkie, his six-year-old chihuahua-mix, he said he likes seeing the environment “vibrant” again after being shutdown for COVID-19. But he also worries about the virus transmission in the elbow-to-elbow crowds.

“Lately, it’s been getting out of hand,” he said. “It’s unfortunate. It’s very, very sad.”

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd 'Valentine'

    A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation and drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint would be interviewed Monday.

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • Donald Trump 'voiced concern' about being charged over Capitol Insurrection

    Donald Trump has reportedly voiced concern over the possibility of facing charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot which claimed five lives. Even though Mitch McConnell voted to acquit the former president in the impeachment trial, the Senate Republican leader said Mr Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for what happened. A similar view has been expressed by Liz Cheney, a member of the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives. Also acting US Attorney General, Michael Sherwin did not rule out Mr Trump facing charges.

  • Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

    Nearly two decades ago, Republican President George W. Bush stood on a bank of the Snake River near Pasco, Washington, and declared that four hydroelectric dams would not be torn down on his watch, though many blamed them for killing endangered salmon. This month, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho issued a bold plan that called for removing those same dams to save the salmon. Now the question is: Can Simpson's plan win approval from Congress and the Biden administration and help save an iconic Pacific Northwest species from extinction?

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Johnson said he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.

  • Sen. Tim Scott says Trump is the ‘one person I don’t blame’ for Capitol attack

    Many Americans blame former president Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol but his supporters say he’s innocent of inciting the breach that left five dead. On Feb. 8, while at Fox News Sen. Tim Scott said Trump is not responsible for the deadly riots. “The Democrats should put the blame where it stands, where it should be,” said the South Carolina senator who has openly supported Trump.

  • David Perdue files paperwork for potential 2022 Senate run

    Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue filed campaign paperwork Monday, opening up the potential for the recently defeated Republican to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. Perdue, 71, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, an early step toward a possible bid to return to Washington. Perdue lost his reelection bid during a closely watched runoff last month against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

  • New Orleans businesses say they've had the 'rug pulled out' as city enacts Mardi Gras shutdown

    “We had already purchased all of our food and drink supplies ... and we had the rug pulled out from under us at the last minute,” one bar director said.

  • NYC subway stabbings suspect named and charged with murder

    Stabbings caused concern across transit system

  • ‘It is a scandal’: Dr. Bill Bennett slams Biden administration over continued school closers

    Former US Secretary of Education, Dr. Bill Bennett says teachers unions have power over Biden and the Democrats.

  • Experts suggests some should file taxes quickly before third stimulus check

    2020 tax returns could impact eligibility for coronavirus relief payments should the government pass a new bill. According to tax professionals, some people should file their 2020 taxes as soon as possible to be eligible for the next round of stimulus checks. CBS News reports a 2020 tax return can prove a person’s financial status has changed since the last filing.

  • Philippines demands more U.S. security aid to retain pact

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration wants considerably more military aid from the United States in exchange for not abrogating a key security pact with Washington, his spokesman said Monday, rejecting criticism that the blunt demand resembled extortion. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Philippines has received much less security assistance from the U.S. than Pakistan and other countries despite Manila’s long treaty alliance with Washington. Roque did not specify how much more the U.S. should provide in exchange for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement.