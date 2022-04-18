While Rhythm Biosciences (ASX:RHY) shareholders have made 956% in 3 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 11% this week

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last week. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 822% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While the stock has fallen 11% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Rhythm Biosciences

Because Rhythm Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years Rhythm Biosciences has grown its revenue at 48% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 110% per year, over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Rhythm Biosciences have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Rhythm Biosciences' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Rhythm Biosciences' TSR, at 956% is higher than its share price return of 822%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Rhythm Biosciences shareholders have gained 26% (in total) over the last year. But the three year TSR of 119% per year is even better. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Rhythm Biosciences (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Rhythm Biosciences is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

