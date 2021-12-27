While search for suspect in 2020 Lani Kai killing continues, lawsuits in case settled

Three lawsuits connected to a fatal July 2020 shooting at the Lani Kai Island Resort on Fort Myers Beach have been settled out-of-court and dismissed.

Meanwhile, the search for a suspect in the homicide of Johnny Jackson on the sand behind the resort remains active.

Jackson, of Lehigh Acres, and his cousin, Traviasia Blanks of Fort Myers, were part of a group attending a party. Jackson's brother Jordan Phillips, then a Lani Kai employee who was also a paying guest of the resort, was the host.

Johnny Jackson, 22, at his Dunbar High School graduation photo, was fatally shot July 15 at the Lani Kai Island Resort. Two lawsuits claiming wrongful death and injury to a third party were filed Sunday in Lee County Court.

Later that night, Jackson was fatally shot and the suspect fled the scene. Over the last almost 18 months, an investigation has been ongoing by detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

All three suits cited negligent security on the part of the resort.

Court documents on the separately filed suits said the parties involved settled in March. One of the suits was filed under "Jane Doe", a second was filed under Blanks' name and the third under Jackson's mother, Thomasina Daniels.

Johnny Jackson, 22, parasailing July 14 at the Lani Kai hours before he was fatally shot. Two lawsuits claiming wrongful death and injury to a third party were filed Sunday in Lee County Court.

Neither an attorney for Blanks and Daniels nor Lani Kai responded to requests for comment. Lani Kai officials declined comment.

The resort announced a number of changes following the death that included having an after-hours policy allowing only guests of the hotel to walk the property wearing guest wristbands; room key cards changed to wrist fobs; hiring deputies during weekends in season; and requiring security training certifications, licensing and thorough background checks for all staff members.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has also issued pleas for information on the shooting asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers and $10,000 from an anonymous donor. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

