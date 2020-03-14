While in self-quarantine, Sen. Ted Cruz critical of Trump administration's handling of coronavirus testing

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has been a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, but he was critical of the administration’s response to the ongoing public health crisis over novel coronavirus and its rollout of tests, saying it was "undoubtedly" too slow.

"There are areas in the public health crisis that I think the administration has done well," Cruz, who remains in self-quarantine due to the virus, told ABC News Live Friday evening. "There are areas where they have not done as well, and they need to do better."

"I think the rollout of the test was clearly problematic," he added. "There were mistakes in terms of the efficacy."

He later added that tests should have been delivered across the country "with speed and efficiency," and said that the "bureaucracy was a little bit slow in bringing the private sector into it."

On Friday afternoon, Trump announced that he was declaring a national emergency to deal with the crisis, which would provide $50 billion toward helping states, territories and localities fight against the spread of the virus. Private sector companies like Google, CVS, Walgreens and more will also be involved in helping address the crisis, such as allowing citizens to do drive-by testing from certain parking lots.

Cruz acknowledged that responding to any public health crisis is complicated and difficult, and that reacting to the coronavirus should be bipartisan.

Cruz spoke to ABC News over the phone since he has been self-quarantining for over five days. While he said he has "no symptoms" of the novel coronavirus and is "feeling terrific," he is doing so out of an abundance of caution since he interacted with two people who have now been confirmed to have the disease. He had briefly interacted with a person who is now infected by the coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month.

And on Thursday night, he was informed that he had interacted with another person who tested positive.

"On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain," Cruz said in a statement. "We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took pictures together."

Cruz is extending his self-quarantine to March 17, which is 14 days after his meeting with Abascal.

"So I am once again sitting in my home," Cruz told ABC News, "but working from home, and engaging in the government response to this growing public health crisis."

Cruz is not the only member of Congress to self-quarantine. In total, nine senators and congressmen and women have announced that they are self-quarantining, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., Rep. Douglas A. Collins, R-Ga., Rep. Paul A. Gosar, R-Ariz., and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

