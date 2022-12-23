While shareholders of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) share price down 21% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 943%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Aehr Test Systems moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Aehr Test Systems has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Aehr Test Systems stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Aehr Test Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.9% over one year. However, that falls short of the 50% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Aehr Test Systems (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

