While shareholders of InPost (AMS:INPST) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

This week we saw the InPost S.A. (AMS:INPST) share price climb by 15%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 50% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

The recent uptick of 15% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the InPost share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 37%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

InPost's revenue is actually up 100% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

InPost shareholders are down 50% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 26%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 6.4% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand InPost better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that InPost is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

