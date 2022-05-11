While shareholders of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are in the black over 1 year, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

The SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) share price has had a bad week, falling 13%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 291% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

In light of the stock dropping 13% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

View our latest analysis for SandRidge Energy

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year SandRidge Energy grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Dive deeper into SandRidge Energy's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of SandRidge Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that SandRidge Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 291% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SandRidge Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for SandRidge Energy that you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: SandRidge Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.