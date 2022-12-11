While shareholders of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

While ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 16% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 204% return, over that period. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 39% decline over the last twelve months.

While the stock has fallen 4.7% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, ServiceNow became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the ServiceNow share price is up 44% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 74% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 394.78, the market remains optimistic.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that ServiceNow has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, ServiceNow shareholders did even worse, losing 39%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 25%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for ServiceNow that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

