While shareholders of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 245% in five years. In the last week shares have slid back 3.5%.

In light of the stock dropping 3.5% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Simply Good Foods managed to grow its earnings per share at 3.2% a year. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 28% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Simply Good Foods shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 28% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Simply Good Foods has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

