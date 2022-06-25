While shareholders of TerraCom (ASX:TER) are in the black over 1 year, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) share price down 21% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the spectacular share price rise we've seen over the last twelve months. In fact, it is up 427% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up).

Although TerraCom has shed AU$104m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year TerraCom grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on TerraCom's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TerraCom shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 427% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 17%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for TerraCom (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

