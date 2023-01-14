While shareholders of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 35%. That's well below the market decline of 15%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down31% in that time. On the other hand, we note it's up 9.8% in about a month.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$10.0b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Walt Disney share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 58%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Walt Disney managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Walt Disney is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Walt Disney shareholders are down 35% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before forming an opinion on Walt Disney you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

