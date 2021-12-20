While total crime numbers have fallen Downtown, high-profile incidents raise concerns

Crime scene tape surrounded Bicentennial Park Downtown as Columbus police investigated a shooting during an unauthorized DJ concert that killed 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz and wounded five other teens in May.

Five people have been slain Downtown this year, the most in recent years, but the total number of crimes reported to Columbus police there has declined each year since 2018.

According to Columbus police statistics, the total number of criminal incidents reported Downtown from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 each year from 2018 through 2021 has steadily declined — from 2,965 in 2018 to 2,367 this year.

Still, the decline has been overshadowed by several high-profile incidents Downtown this year that caught the attention of many in the city and beyond. Chief among them: the May 22 shootings at Bicentennial Park along the Scioto River, where 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz was killed and five other teens were wounded as more than 100 people gathered for a concert by a DJ at the park amphitheater that the city did not authorize. No arrests have been made in the case.

Olivia Kurtz, 16, was killed in May while attending an unauthorized DJ concert with her sister and friends at the amphitheater in Bicentennial Park.

In 2020, two people were killed in incidents categorized by police as either a homicide or manslaughter. There were none in 2018 and 2019.

Which crime categories have risen Downtown?

Some crimes Downtown have gone up. Burglaries from motor vehicles, for example, totaled 377 through November this year, up from 236 in 2020 and 201 in 2019. There were 383 in 2018

"That's pretty substantial," said Lisa Defendiefer, deputy director of operations and advocacy for the Capital Crossroads and Discovery Special Improvement Districts.

Defendiefer said there were likely more, but such incidents are not always reported.

Other crimes Downtown that have increased this year through last month:

• Motor vehicle thefts: 109 in 2021, compared to 79 in 2020, 66 in 2019 and 76 in 2018.

• Weapons violations: 37 in 2021, up from 31 in 2020, 20 in 2019, and 25 in 2018.

Which crime categories are stable or have fallen Downtown?

Other crimes have bounced up and down. Robberies of individuals went from 42 in 2018 to 48 in 2019, then jumped to 72 in 2020 before falling to 52 this year.

Commercial burglaries went from 58 in 2018, down to 46 in 2019, then jumped to 105 in 2020. Many businesses were broken into during rioting that sprung from protests last year over the murder of George Floyd Jr. by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. But they fell to 50 in 2021.

But reports in other crime categories have stayed about the same or dropped slightly through November of each year. That includes sexual assaults, which dropped from 46 in 2019 to 39 in 2020 (the same as 2018) and to 38 through November 2021.

Disorderly conduct cases have steadily fallen from 46 in 2018 to 36 in 2019 to 19 in 2020, a year of Downtown protests, just six through November 2021.

"We are up in some area and down in others," said Columbus police Cmdr. Smith Weir, who oversees the Downtown area, which is defined as Interstate 670 to the north, Interstate 71 to the east, Interstates 70 and 71 to the south, and the Scioto River to the west.

Weir said one reason vehicle break-ins may be up is because panhandlers are not getting as much money from Downtown workers and visitors, whose numbers have not rebounded as the COVID-19 pandemic holds on.

A crackdown to remove ATV and dirt bike riders from Downtown streets has helped, as did the move of people from an overflow shelter at the Downtown YMCA that Weir said "took the temperature down at Long and High."

Why Columbus police are paying more attention to Downtown crime

Police have shifted officers Downtown because of crime trends and Downtown leaders and residents asking for help, police spokesman Sgt. James Fuqua said.

"The squeaky wheel gets the grease," Fuqua said, adding that is why police ask people to report even minor property crimes.

"Documenting it allows us to track certain trends in crime," he said.

Fuqua also said measures taken to deal with crime and other problems at the Greyhound bus station Downtown have helped reduce the numbers as well.

In June, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed a nuisance complaint, threatening to close the Greyhound bus station at 111 E. Town St. if officials with the national transit company didn't improve safety at the station.

From January to June this year, there were 300 calls for service at the Greyhound station, including more than 100 disturbance calls, more then 20 fights and assaults, a shooting and multiple calls for people with guns or knives.

Greyhound has added more security to the station, Klein said. But numbers from his office show there still have been 278 calls to the station from July 1 to Dec. 1, including reports of six people with guns, a shooting, two robberies, two fights, and suicide attempts.

Klein's office also filed for preliminary injunctions this year that closed three bars for 30 days, places that had been plagued by shootings and violence and other crimes.

In early June there were two shootings within 26 hours at two Downtown bars. On June 3, Teaira Harris, 26, was shot around 1:40 a.m. in a parking lot behind The Pelican Room, 122 E. Main St. Witnesses told police Harris was shot by a 43-year-old man after she had pointed a gun at several people. She died hours later at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Around 11:45 p.m. on June 1, Columbus police were called to the Avalon Dance Club, 205 N. 5th St., on a report of a shooting. A fight inside the club led to shots being fired, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. He survived.

And at the Forum, 144 N. Wall St., there were assaults and a shooting reported this year.

The Columbus City Attorney's office filed for preliminary injunctions that closed down all three bars for 30 days. The Avalon Dance Club and the Forum have reopened under agreed-to terms. A new club, the Cave Bar and Lounge, recently opened in the Pelican Club space.

Columbus leaders concerned over perceptions about safety Downtown

Klein acknowledged that people Downtown are troubled about such problems.

"I've been in meetings with the (special improvement districts) and they did raise concerns about increasing crime Downtown," Klein said, even though some types of crime are down.

"Regardless, the perception is there, and that's something as city leaders we need to be attentive to, including Downtown," Klein said.

The sharp drop in the number of reported drug and narcotics violations Downtown — from 64 in 2018 to 11 this year — popped out to Defendiefer. To her, that shows that police are focusing on other things than lower-level crimes.

Defendiefer said the special improvement districts have asked special-duty officers they have hired to focus on those types of crimes.

"If those issues don’t get addressed, we'll see an uptick in more-serious crimes," she said.

She said the SIDs — nonprofit groups funded by property owners to provide services in support of a safe, clean, and welcoming Downtown — hear from people about aggressive panhandling and "people on the street in crisis," as well as the car break-ins.

Klein said his office has worked with police and social service agencies to address these issues.

Keith McCormish, director of the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless, said 260 people made 1,500 visits in November to a warming shelter set up at the Broad Street United Methodist Church.

"I think there are more panhandlers just from my own experience around the city," he said. "It's a function of inequality in our American society."

The problem is even following someone may not rise to the level of criminal conduct, Klein said. And a U.S. Supreme Court ruling changed the way cities can deal with aggressive panhandling, forcing Columbus to change its code and deal with panhandling as a safety issue instead of a speech issue, which defense lawyers had used to successfully challenge ordinances in other cities.

A manager at The Walrus, a bar and restaurant at 143 E. Main St., said the biggest problem his place deals with are homeless people who have gotten into screaming matches with guests. Some refuse to leave when asked and police are called, he said.

Amy Taylor, president of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, said her group increased its security patrol to include the Scioto Mile and Scioto Greenways from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. midnight daily since July, and had security during the day at Bicentennial Park while the fountains were open in August) which was new this year.

Dr. James B. Ford, a Downtown dentist whose office is at North High and East Long streets, has talked to city leaders in recent years about things he had to deal with near his building. Those problems remain, he said.

"Just low-level crimes, public urination, that hasn’t changed. Harassment," Ford said.

"It's not felony crimes. The quality of life situation is about the same."

Tony Lococo, president of the Downtown Residents Association of Columbus, said he hasn't spoken to police or the City Council about any concerns.

"My perception is that it’s not that bad," Lococo said. "I think crime in general is on the rise all over the country. But I’m not scared to walk down to Broad and High at lunchtime or after work or grabbing a bite to eat or getting something to drink."

