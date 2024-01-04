While Trenton lawmakers pine for raises, NJ public retirees see 'slap in the face' | Stile

Joanne Stewart logged 25 years as an official court reporter before retiring in 1998.

And yet the 72-year-old, part-time Realtor’s monthly pension check has remained frozen in time. Strewart's pension has been at the same level since 2011, when former Gov. Chris Christie, in collaboration with Democrats in control of the Legislature, cut cost-of-living adjustments for public retirees as part of a sweeping reform of public employee benefits.

For more than a decade now, the loss of the annual adjustments — called COLAs — has been a sore point for Stewart and thousands like her who argue that the annual adjustment was part of a promised retirement package, a small but important step that would help them remain in high-cost New Jersey and prevent “out-migration” or the fleeing to cheaper, low-tax states in the South.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, back left, and Senate President Nick Scutari, back right, speak during Gov. Phil Murphy's budget address at the New Jersey Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

So, when Stewart read that pay hikes are being considered for Trenton lawmakers, cabinet level officials and judges, she said she was “spitting nails” of frustration.

“I understand Christie doing what he did, but did we think it would be for 14, 15 years?" Stewart said of the COLA freeze. To discover that lawmakers and the top echelon of the government workers were in line for a payday in a time of plenty — including a large state surplus — while senior retirees are being denied what they had been promised, was a “slap in the face.”

Public pensioners simmer as tax rebates are promised

In the recent boomlet of Trenton’s top-down generosity — property tax rebates for homeowners and now pay hikes for lawmakers — many of the 197,000 public worker pensioners are hoping for their own day of deliverance. With each passing year, they have watched inflation devour the earning power of their stagnant payouts.

The soaring inflation of the pandemic only exacerbated the issue. So much so, that a bipartisan group of legislators sought to reinstate the COLAs two years ago. The legislation went nowhere. Earlier, in 2016, a lawsuit led by public worker unions seeking the same outcome was struck down by the state Supreme Court.

And there is no chance that the public pensioners can somehow persuade lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy to reinstate the benefit amid the last minute, lame duck rush before the session ends Tuesday. All they have is an appeal to fairness, which will get them a sympathetic pat on the back at the Statehouse, and little else.

Still, the outburst from an older, yet crucial pillar of New Jersey’s middle class, who toiled anonymously in the gears of government as clerks, welfare counselors, prison guards, nurses, inspectors and prison guards, illustrates the consequences of hyping sound bites of success.

For Murphy, it is his declaration of a fiscal turnaround, a budget boasting a $10.6 billion surplus — which in the eyes of long-starved constituencies like pensioners, looms in the imagination like a vast honey pot of relief.

But the Legislature also heightened expectations last year by pushing through the phony StayNJ rebate program, which promises to cut property taxes for senior homeowners by 50% starting in 2026. That, too, boosted belief that Trenton is sitting on a vast aquifer of unspent cash.

That program, pushed mostly by legislative leaders in time for the fall campaign, was also built around the belief that something drastic needed to be done to keep hardworking seniors in their New Jersey homes, near their grandkids and friends and contributing to their communities.

State pensioners asking for an annual cost-of-living bump make the same argument.

“I’m in real estate," said Stewart, who lives in Manahawkin. “Most of my sales are older people moving to South Carolina, North Carolina, Arizona, Florida. They’re not staying here because they can’t afford it.”

Why won't COLAs move through Trenton?

So why is there no chance that the Democratic triumvirate of Trenton power will unfreeze the COLA for state pensioners?

For one thing, it would be expensive. An estimated $2 billion more would have to be poured into the state public employee pension systems, which would be on top of $7 billion already earmarked for the state’s annual payment to the pension system, state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio told lawmakers in 2022. In addition, municipalities would have to raise an additional $1.6 billion in property taxes, she asserted.

Murphy has also argued that restoring the COLA right now would only divert money from the larger goal of restoring the financial stability of the state’s wobbly pension system, which was depleted over the past two decades by a failure to properly fund it. Putting the fund on a path to recovery is one of Murphy’s priorities and talking points.

“Jimmy, I continue to think that's the higher priority,” Murphy explained to a caller to the “Ask Gov. Murphy" show on News12 last month, asking about restored COLAs. “Because otherwise the pension system would fail, and we can't let that happen.”

Still, Murphy told the caller that he might be open to some sort of short-term relief, but not to expect it in the “near term.”

“I never say never," he said. “I can promise you that.”

(Never mind that the StayNJ rebate program could cost another $3 billion if it ever comes to fruition.)

The freeze on COLAs was included in the sweeping reform package of 2011 that required public workers to pay more for health and pension benefits. Under that law — known as Chapter 78 — COLAs can't be reinstated until the pension systems reach 80% funding, which could take years, if not decades.

Stewart said she also reached Murphy on the same show a year ago and got a similar non-committal answer and was later contacted by a staffer. In her view, she’s not asking for much — say a $20 bump a month in her $1,779 a month payout would be, at the very least, a demonstration of a “good faith effort for seniors who were promised this when they retired.”

While Stewart had her fleeting 15 seconds of fame, lawmakers will have their own stage, starting Thursday, to make their case that they need a hike in pay for the first time since 2000, when the pay was bumped to $49,000. An increase to say, $85,000, would keep them in line with neighboring states. It would also reflect the reality that the part-time job is really full time.

Legislation is expected to increase pay for judges and cabinet level officials, now paid $175,000 a year. They will have an audience that matters — themselves.

