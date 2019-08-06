While Trump condemns white nationalism, his campaign Facebook ads lean on talk of migrant invasion

Since January, President Trump and his re-election campaign have flooded social media with warnings that the U.S. was under “invasion” by immigrants coming through the southern border.

According to Facebook political advertising data analyzed by USA TODAY, Trump’s campaign funded the publication of more than 2,000 political ads like this:

“We have an INVASION! So we are BUILDING THE WALL to STOP IT. Dems will sue us. But we want a SAFE COUNTRY! It’s CRITICAL that we STOP THE INVASION.”

The sentiment, which Trump has been using to solidify support with his base, was echoed by the El Paso shooter, whose alleged manifesto declared in its second sentence that the attack “is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

As the President addressed a nation mourning after two horrific shootings over a single weekend that left 31 people dead, he condemned the ideology of white supremacy that is believed to have driven one of the gunmen.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate,” Trump said Monday. “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy.”

Heidi Beirich, an expert on extremism who tracks white supremacist, nativist and neo-Confederate movements at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said use of the term "invader" to describe non-white immigrants is common among white supremacists, who believe such immigration is leading to white genocide.

“It's the ultimate demonizing term you can use,” she said. “You call someone an invader, it means they shouldn't be here and you might have to use force to get them out.”

The Trump campaign’s Facebook advertisements referring to an “invasion” were initially published in January and February this year. Facebook data does not show precisely when the ads stopped appearing.

While many of them were targeted toward Texas and other border states, it is unknown whether the shooter in the El Paso attack was among those who viewed the ads.

Nathan Kalmoe, an assistant professor of political communication at Louisiana State University, said social media messages allow those purchasing the ads to target particular demographic groups.

“Posts that evoke anger — like those using ‘invasion’ rhetoric — are more likely to be shared, which expands the influence further,” he said. “Not all of those people will be as amenable to the shared message, but they would be more amenable than the average person because of homophily in social networks.”

Kalmoe, who has researched political rhetoric and violence, said Trump's language about immigrants “legitimizes and spreads the dehumanizing rhetoric of white supremacists.”

“What used to be fringe sentiments whispered behind closed doors or spoken with coded language is now openly expressed at the highest levels of government,” he said.

The rhetoric warning of an “invasion” has not been limited to ads for Trump’s political campaign. He has also used social media to spread the language himself. At least six different tweets posted by Trump between October 2018 and June 2019 use the word “invasion” to refer to migrants coming to the southern border with Mexico.