While Trump Shrugs, North Korea’s Building Better Missiles

TOKYO–Blame it on John Bolton. That’s President Donald Trump’s explanation for why talks to get North Korea to give up its nuclear program haven't been going anywhere.

It was indeed Bolton’s idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un follow the model of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who gave up his nuclear program entirely in 2003. But the great flaw in that example, as the North Koreans often note, is that NATO-backed rebels deposed and killed Gaddafi eight years later.

Now Trump is saying that Bolton, by raising the Libyan example, “set us back very badly” in negotiations with North Korea. “What a disaster,” Trump said Wednesday. “I don’t blame Kim Jong Un for what he said after that. He wanted nothing to do with John Bolton.”

Why the Trump-Bolton Marriage Was Doomed From the Start

No doubt Bolton’s hard-line advice on Kim was deeply offensive to the man whom Trump has come to respect, even to “love.” And it would seem that in a contest between Kim and Bolton, Kim was the winner.

So Bolton’s advice on North Korea was one more big reason for Trump to dump him as national security adviser, especially after the North called for long awaited working level talks with the U.S. later this month—on its own terms. But it’s unlikely Kim will quit taunting the United States, and even less likely that talks will persuade him to give up his nukes and his missiles, which he showed two years ago have the technical ability to hit American cities.

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui had barely announced the regime’s vision of U.S.-North Korean negotiations before two short-range projectiles—which Trump says he doesn’t see as a problem—soared aloft. In fact they were like exclamation points emphasizing Kim’s hard line. According to Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, Kim even gave “field guidance” to the test firing of a “super-large multiple rocket launcher.”

Choe’s statement about the “willingness to sit with the U.S. side for comprehensive discussions” might have seemed like a breakthrough after the North’s failure to return to talks, a promise made during Trump’s photo op with Kim on the North-South line at Panmunjom at the end of June. But even sans Bolton, there’s still a problem of personalities.

Kim’s not a fan of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo either. North Korea accused both Bolton and Pompeo of persuading Trump to walk out of his February summit with Kim in Hanoi. They had advised the president the North needed to do much more than offer a vague promise to shut down its aging nuclear complex at Yongbyon while maintaining its nuclear program at other sites.

For the moment, Pompeo may appear secure at State, and there’s talk he might take over Bolton’s dossier as well, but Pyongyang thinks Pompeo should go, too, and has said so in no uncertain terms. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has already dubbed him the “poisonous plant of American diplomacy.”

Vice Foreign Minister Choe’s statement on new negotiations, as distributed by KCNA in English, made it clear the North, a.k.a. the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is not budging on the nuclear program that the U.S. insists it has to abandon. As long as the U.S. sticks to the same old “worn-out scenario,” ran the official English version, “the DPRK-U.S. dealings may come to an end.”

Like a stern teacher addressing a recalcitrant student, Choe said she believed the U.S. had better come up with something more to North Korea’s liking—all geared to “the calculation method acceptable to us.”

In Pyongyang’s view, the U.S. has to agree to a “step-by-step” approach under which North Korea refrains from testing its nukes and long-range intercontinental missiles while the U.S. removes sanctions.There is no hint that other “calculations,” including on-site inspections, would be negotiable.

“North Korea is not taking positive steps and not making positive noises,” says Leif-Eric Easley, international studies professor at Seoul’s Ewha University.

The biggest problem with the step-by-step approach is that North Korea has been building ever more nuclear warheads since its last, and biggest, nuclear test two years ago this month. The North conducted its last long-range missile test two months later but is known to be working on missiles with which to fire warheads at distant targets, including the U.S.