While the US debates caravans and wall, thousands of migrants are dumped in border cities

EL PASO — As the high-stakes immigration debates rage nationally over walls, U.S. border troops, caravans and a federal government shutdown, reality arrives every day on crowded buses rolling into the downtown Greyhound station on San Antonio street.

That's where hundreds of migrant asylum-seekers are often sent after federal detention centers hit full capacity as more and more people squeeze into ill-equipped border stations.

The lucky ones end up at places like El Paso's Annunciation House, an immigrant shelter that coordinates local migrant assistance efforts. The shelter spends about $150,000 a month to rent all the rooms at four local motels to house migrants.

The "migrant hospitality center" network has expanded to 15 sites in El Paso and five in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Shelters vary in capacity from 15 to 100 people.

Shelters recently have been taking in about 2,200 to 2,300 migrants a week. The goal is to expand the network to be able to accommodate 3,000 migrants per week, said Ruben Garcia, executive director of Annunciation House.

Central American migrants cross the border fence from Tijuana in Mexico to San Diego County in the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on Dec. 27, 2018. More

The migrants arrive at the bus station in waves, often unannounced, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents drop them off — often penniless and confused — without warning the local shelters.

U.S. authorities released more than 1,500 migrants this week in El Paso, including 522 on Wednesday, the largest single-day release.

“I am really, really disappointed when my government does things like this," Garcia said of mass releases earlier this week. "The bottom line is you don’t release families with young children to the streets.”

Advocates expressed concern that immigration authorities were rushing migrants through the asylum process following the deaths of two Guatemalan children this month who were in Customs and Border Protection custody.

Felipe Gómez Alonzo, 8, who died Christmas Eve, tested positive for influenza B, according to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

Jakelin Caal, 7, also Guatemalan, died Dec. 8. at an El Paso children's hospital after being detained with her father and while preparing to travel by bus to a Border Patrol station in New Mexico.

The chaos at the border has also been complicated by the partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's insistence on including funds for a border wall in the federal budget. The shutdown has particularly snarled attempts to get information from the key government agencies dealing with immigration and border security.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is scheduled to travel to El Paso on Friday to see how the agency is conducting medical screenings and to review conditions at Border Patrol stations following the two child deaths.

This Dec, 12, 2018, photo provided by Catarina Gomez on Thursday shows her half-brother Felipe Gomez Alonzo, 8, near her home in Yalambojoch, Guatemala. The 8-year-old boy died in U.S. custody at a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Eve after suffering a cough, vomiting and fever, authorities said. The cause is under investigation. More

The scene in El Paso is being played out at many locations along the Texas-Mexican border as the flood of migrants from Central America seek asylum in the United States.

In Arizona, about 6,000 migrants have been dropped off since mid-October at a dozen churches in Phoenix, Mesa, Gilbert and Ahwatukee Foothills that house and feed migrant families before they travel to their next destination.