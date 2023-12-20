While they wait for approval, cannabis producers host Rosendale holiday pop-up shop

While cultivators await state approval to open cannabis dispensaries in the Hudson Valley, a holiday pop-up shop will sell flower, pre-rolls, gummies and vapes from New York producers to fill the gap.

Cannabis Growers Holiday Showcase will be held at the former Stone Krafters Building at 2223 Route 32 in Kingston.

The showcase runs Friday through Sunday, and again on Friday, Dec. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 31. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Every cannabis product at the showcase is grown by cannabis farmers licensed to grow in New York. Some of the producers attending include Flowerhouse, American Oil Seed, Genna & Co., Clear Natural and Honey & Gold.

The event will be held at the future home of Rosendale's first legally licensed cannabis dispensary. While people are waiting for approval to open their brick-and-mortar dispensaries, pop-up shops are being used to bridge the gap.

Since a federal judge placed a temporary ban on New York dispensary licenses, cultivators have been waiting to find out if and when they can open their own storefronts. That injunction was lifted in early December.

Eddie Parker said he is under contract with Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license holder, Delauma Murphy, to open a cannabis dispensary in the former Stone Krafters building. In light of the court settlement, Murphy said they now anticipate "swift approval from OCM."

The dispensary is planned to open in the first few months of 2024.

“Ever since the law passed in 2021 that legalized recreational use of marijuana, I have been thinking about opening a dispensary at this location,” Parker said in a statement.

