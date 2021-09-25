  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

While world leaders are at the UN talking climate change, their private jets are often forced to fly and park hundreds of miles away

Thomas Pallini
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Boris Johnson speaking at the United Nations General Assembly
Boris Johnson speaking at the United Nations General Assembly EDUARDO MUNOZ/POOL/AFP/Getty

  • World leaders from across the globe flew into New York City to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Their aircraft, however, weren't allowed to stay at New York City's airports due to a long-standing rule.

  • Boris Johnson took Amtrak's Acela from New York to Washington, DC while his plane was parked in Virginia.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

New York City in September is a hotspot for world leaders as the United Nations holds its annual General Assembly. Climate change is a key topic at this year's conference, with leaders including President Joe Biden announcing additional investments in climate finance for developing countries.

But while leaders talk about commitments to climate change on the world stage, their government planes are burning extra jet fuel by flying empty to airports across the Northeast just to park during the event.

New York's JFK International Airport is the preferred gateway to the UN for many visiting countries due to its proximity to Manhattan. A long-standing rule of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, however, restricts those aircraft from staying at JFK while their passengers head to the UN.

Foreign military and state aircraft are barred from staying at Port Authority airports overnight due to traffic and space constraints, a spokesperson confirmed to Insider. After they've landed at a Port airport, those aircraft have two hours to depart for another airport where they'll park while in the US.

Commercial airports under the Port's purview also include LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International.

New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York, around 60 miles north of the UN, is a popular parking spot for foreign aircraft given its large runway and parking availability for large aircraft.

Flight tracking data shows that aircraft staying in Newburgh this year included a Boeing Business Jet 747-8i of the Turkish government, Airbus A319 of the Italian government, and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, among many others.

Turkish government Boeing Business Jet 747-8i
The Turkish government Boeing Business Jet 747-8i that brought President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to New York. Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Aircraft will travel as far as Washington, DC, nearly 200 nautical miles south of New York, just for a parking spot.

Airports closer to New York including Farmingdale Republic Airport and Long Island MacArthur Airport are favorites of countries with smaller diplomatic aircraft. But larger aircraft, such as a Boeing 747, cannot use them or other nearby airports such as New Jersey's Teterboro Airport and White Plains, New York's Westchester County Airport due to runway constraints.

Foreign governments and militaries can request exemptions to the rule outside of UN week, the Port spokesperson told Insider, and an airport's general manager may grant it if traffic levels allow. Newburgh is a Port facility and exemptions are often made because of the airport's low traffic levels.

But during UN week, the aviation equivalent of tipping the valet extra to "keep it nearby" is considered bribery. Marlene Mizzi, a former assistant airport deputy supervisor at JFK, pleaded guilty in 2019 to accepting "benefits" for letting aircraft stay overnight during a session of the General Assembly.

Mizzi admitted to receiving " free limousine rides, meals, and gifts" in return for letting a Qatar state aircraft stay overnight in 2014, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

How the rule causes headaches for multi-stop US visits

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to America's high-speed Amtrak Acela train to visit the White House while in the US. But Johnson's plane also made the trip to the nation's capital.

The UK version of Air Force One flew from New York to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after dropping off Johnson on September 19. Had Johnson chose to fly between New York and Washington, his plane would have had to fly back to New York to pick him up, then fly back to Virginia to park.

And after Johnson's visit, the plane would have had to fly him back to New York, only to fly back to Virginia to park for the rest of the prime minister's UN visit, and then fly back to New York for the return flight to London.

Boris Johnson arriving in New York for the United Nations General Assembly - UK Air Force One
Boris Johnson arriving in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty

A 2018 report from the International Council on Clean Transportation, an independent non-profit organization, found that aviation contributed to 2.4% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Even with the industry working towards a greener future, empty repositioning flights are still incredibly common for all aircraft operates.

The COVID-19 pandemic gave New York skies a reprieve as the General Assembly went virtual in 2020. But despite fears of the Delta variant, this year's in-person session pressed on and foreign leaders were ready to adopt "have plane, will travel."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian police detain activists ahead of protest

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian police detained opposition activists on Friday and warned they would break up any illegal rallies this weekend after an opposition coalition angered by last week's parliamentary election urged voters to gather in Moscow. Several politicians, most of them Communists, have banded together, saying they were cheated of victory by a crooked online voting system in the parliamentary vote and calling for the system to be scrapped. The Communist Party, which is seen as part of the "systemic" opposition that is tolerated by the Kremlin and has parliamentary seats, has invited voters to meet its lawmakers on Saturday and has called for the Moscow vote result to be revised.

  • NBA denies Warriors' Wiggins vaccination exemption request

    GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) The NBA has denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a vaccination exemption, leaving the Golden State Warriors swingman ineligible to play home games until he meets San Francisco's vaccination requirement. The ruling was announced Friday, hours after the New York Knicks said their entire roster is vaccinated, making all their players eligible to play in their home games. Because of local coronavirus regulations in New York and San Francisco, the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Warriors are required to be vaccinated to play in their home arenas unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply.

  • Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott responds to Eagles HC Nick Sirianni wearing a ‘Beat Dallas’ t-shirt

    Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott responds to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wearing a 'Beat Dallas' t-shirt

  • Kate Hudson shares photo of daughter Rani, 2, with a pacifier in her mouth and mom shamers had something to say

    Actress Kate Hudson regularly shares snippets of her life as a mom of three on Instagram. But she just released a simple photo of herself and her nearly 3-year-old daughter Rani that brought out the parenting police.

  • Knicks say they’re fully vaccinated and eligible to play

    The New York Knicks' entire roster is vaccinated, making all the players eligible to play in their home games.

  • UK on brink of joining EU Covid vaccine passport scheme

    Britain is on the verge of joining the EU Covid vaccine passport scheme, sources in Brussels and Westminster have confirmed.

  • Washington cathedral to install stained glass with racial justice theme

    The Washington National Cathedral is replacing stained glass windows featuring Confederate symbols with racial-justice themed pieces in a display created by two Black American artists, the site said on Thursday. The announcement by the second largest U.S. cathedral comes a day after Richmond, Virginia, unveiled a new monument commemorating the end of slavery after pulling down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that had prompted protests over racial injustice. Lee also was featured in stained glass windows that the cathedral removed in September 2017, following white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

  • Why cash will be obsolete within a decade

    Central banks like the US Federal Reserve are printing more paper money than ever. Prasad’s book, is a sweeping survey of fintech, crypto assets, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Prasad, who has also written books about the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar, says the research that went into writing it has made him an optimist about our digital future.

  • Washington National Cathedral to replace Confederate stained glass windows

    The Washington National Cathedral will replace a set of stained glass windows displaying Confederate symbols with a series of racial justice–themed pieces, according to a statement on its website Thursday.

  • US favorable to Taiwan trade bid, urges Beijing to cease pressure

    The United States on Friday praised Taiwan's record as a candidate to join a trans-Pacific trade deal and criticized Beijing for stepping up jet incursions near the island.

  • Group behind Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil disbands amid probe

    A Hong Kong group that organises an annual vigil on June 4 to remember protesters killed in China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown will disband, it said on Saturday, after facing national security charges. "I believe Hong Kong people, no matter their capacity, will continue to commemorate June 4 as before," Richard Tsoi, the secretary of the group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, told reporters. A vote on Saturday to disband was supported by 41 of its members with four opposed, Tsoi said.

  • Trump Org. faces deadline to comply with NY attorney general subpoenas

    NEW YORK — The Trump Organization faces an imminent court deadline to comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James nearly two years ago, a newly unsealed order reveals. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron wrote that President Donald Trump’s company must provide a report on Sept. 30 documenting how it preserved, collected and produced evidence to the AG’s ...

  • Exclusive-Under U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela strike oil export deal - sources

    Venezuela has agreed to a key contract to swap its heavy oil for Iranian condensate that it can use to improve the quality of its tar-like crude, with the first cargoes due this week, five people close to the deal said. As the South American country seeks to boost its flagging oil exports in the face of U.S. sanctions, according to the sources, the deal between state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) deepens the cooperation between two of Washington's foes. The oil ministries of Venezuela and Iran, and state-run PDVSA and NIOC did not reply to requests for comment.

  • Chinese police take away HNA chairman, CEO on suspicion of crimes

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's HNA Group, once one of the country's most acquisitive conglomerates, said on Friday that its chairman and its chief executive had been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offences. The company, placed in bankruptcy administration in February, said in a statement on its official WeChat account it had been notified by police in its home province of Hainan, southern China, that Chairman Chen Feng and CEO Tan Xiangdong had been taken. "The operations of HNA Group and its member companies are stable and orderly, and the bankruptcy and restructuring work is progressing smoothly according to the law," the company said.

  • Why the GOP is threatening to block the debt limit extension

    Republicans say the debt limit must be extended. They support the contents of the bill to which that extension is attached. And they're promising to block that vote. Here's why.

  • Amid Factory Closures, Retail Groups Call on Biden to Distribute Vaccines to Vietnam

    In a letter sent to President Biden on Friday, the SFIA asked that the administration send additional vaccines to key apparel and footwear partners in Asia, particularly in Vietnam, the second-largest supplier of footwear to the United States behind China.

  • Ares Design’s First Electric Road Bike Is Also the World’s Lightest

    The stylish, battery-powered Bici LE Super Lèggerà tips the scales at just 19.8 pounds.

  • California makes zero-emission autonomous vehicles mandatory by 2030

    Starting in 2030, California will require all light-duty autonomous vehicles that operate in the state to emit zero emissions. Signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, SB 500 represents the latest effort by the state to limit the sale of new internal combustion vehicles with an eye towards reducing greenhouse emissions. In 2020, Newsom signed an executive order that effectively banned the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.

  • C8 Corvette Crushed By Overweight Maserati

    This hurts just to look at…

  • Inside a Craftsman-Style Texas Farmhouse Decorated by 8 Superstar Designers

    Laid-back living by day. An entertainer’s dream by night. It took a while to get here, but our fourth annual Whole Home is exactly where you’d want to end up.