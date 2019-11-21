While you weren't sleeping: In face of impeachment, Trump pursues agenda on courts, environment, Israel and more

WASHINGTON — On Nov. 14, the U.S. Senate confirmed Steven Menashi to the Second Circuit, the high-profile federal appellate court in New York City that has produced three Supreme Court justices. Menashi was one of President Trump’s most conservative nominees, one whose confirmation seemed threatened by his controversial positions on a number of issues and his role in crafting administration immigration policy. But he was ultimately endorsed by the Senate, giving Republican-appointed judges a majority on the Second Circuit — and giving Trump 162 judges on the federal bench.

The confirmation certainly drew notice, but hardly earned top billing in a nation consumed by impeachment news. The day before Menashi was confirmed, the impeachment inquiry against President Trump began holding public hearings. There was powerful testimony from Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, the nation whose leader Trump is accused of extorting. There was State Department official George Kent, testifying in his memorable yellow bow tie, which by later that day had become a sensation of its own.

President Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 9. (Photo: Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

And there was House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., reading that Wednesday from a partial transcript of an April phone call between Trump and incoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, keeping an impressive straight face as he played the role of Trump congratulating Zelensky on the “great people” Ukraine had brought to the Miss Universe beauty pageant, which Trump once owned.

On Thursday morning, right around the time that Menashi was about to receive his Senate confirmation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a widely covered press conference that in her view Trump had committed bribery, an impeachable offense according to the U.S. Constitution. This was a considerable sharpening of the argument against Trump, at least rhetorically.

It was all riveting stuff, exactly the kind of drama you might well expect from a president who is a creature of television and a master of the theatrical flourish. “How The Impeachment Hearings Became Must-See TV,” read a recent Forbes headline.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks to reporters the morning after the first public impeachment hearing. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Back in January, when the progressive new members of the 116th Congress arrived in Washington and promptly called for Trump to be expelled from the very same city, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer called impeachment a potential “distraction.” Today, impeachment is not a distraction but, rather, the main event, with millions watching the proceedings live on television and debating them furiously on social media.

But the nation’s business does not stop for riveting television. The work of the Trump administration continues on a variety of fronts, from Mideast policy to environmental regulations, largely overshadowed by the high drama of a president accused of high crimes and misdemeanors. The outsized spectacle has obscured the pursuit of other parts of Trump’s platform, having nothing to do with Ukraine or the hacking of emails in the 2016 election.

On Monday, for example, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the administration would no longer abide by a decades-old guidance that declared Israeli settlements “inconsistent with international law.” The historic move did not go unreported, but the announcement was at least partly overshadowed by Pompeo’s refusal — in response to a question from a member of the media — to publicly back Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who testified before the impeachment panel publicly last Friday and was attacked during her testimony in a tweet by Trump.