While Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shareholders have made 571% in 3 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 6.3% this week

It hasn't been the best quarter for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 571% in that time. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Zai Lab isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Zai Lab saw its revenue grow at 110% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 89% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Zai Lab can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

Zai Lab is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Zai Lab in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Zai Lab rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 62% over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 89% per year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Zai Lab you should know about.

