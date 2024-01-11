Whimsical Antler House for sale has Zillow Gone Wild begging. ‘I would die for this’

If the word “whimsy” was crafted into a home, it would be for this peculiar residence on the real estate market in East Hampton, New York, for $1.995 million.

Dubbed the Antler House, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is rather small on the inside, but gives the feel of extra space thanks to its work-of-art build, which was a vision that Andrew Geller created.

“Geller was not only the preeminent mid-century architect for beach houses on Long Island, but one of the most important mid century architects in the world,” the listing on Compass says.

“Affectionately coined ‘The Architect of Happiness’, some of the common exaltations of Geller’s work include ‘whimsical, breathtaking, playful, breezy, joyful, original, and dream houses’. Geller was truly a dreamer who believed his mission was to ‘liberate the American vacation house’.”

The 1,292-square-foot house was built in 1968 and is considered the most “playful” of all of the architect’s work with features like:

Great room

Cathedral ceilings

Open floor plan

Walls of glass

Views

Raised deck

Bonus loft area

“This delightful space evokes the whimsy of a tree house with its floor to ceiling windows and geometric ‘origami’ roofline,” the listing says.

The home nabbed the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook and X account that highlights unique houses up for sale. And fans were impressed, judging by the comment section.

“Never have I ever wanted to win the lottery so bad,” one person said on Facebook. “I would build a separate modern bunkhouse/ playroom for the kids and go there every holiday with my family in our private jet.”

“What a fun, quirky vacation house!” another commented.

“Someone PLEASE buy this for me, I am on my hands and knees,” someone posted on X (formally known as Twitter.)

“Yeah so I would die for this house,” one person said.

“If this was local I would do All. Of. The. Things. to get this house. Gorgeous!” another noted.

The listing is held by Lori Schiaffino.

