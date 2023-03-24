Whipsnade Zoo getting new enclosure for critically endangered animals

The new development will be home to endangered animals like macaques

A plan to build a new enclosure at Whipsnade Zoo to protect critically endangered species has been unanimously approved by councillors.

The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) submitted plans for two new buildings to house macaques and lowland anoa.

The expansion will be located at The Green, which was previously used as stables and paddocks for wild horses.

The zoo said the new development would help future-proof the species for future generations.

A report to Central Bedfordshire Council's development management committee said: "The proposal is considered inappropriate development within the greenbelt, but special circumstances put forward are considered to outweigh the harm."

The new development will cause the loss of 16 trees, but an equivalent number are due to be planted in an adjacent area to compensate, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Whipsnade Zoo said the development would future-proof endangered species

Whipsnade Zoo's chief operating officer Owen Craft said: "We inspire and empower people to stop wildlife going extinct.

"Wildlife health is a key animal welfare priority for us regarding four key species, including the macaques and anoa.

"They're critically endangered. The development allows future-proofing of these species for breeding purposes and to ensure viable populations."

The project is due to provide the equivalent of three full-time jobs at the zoo, according to senior planning officer Lauren Rance.

It will also allow the creation of a covered viewing area looking out over the enclosure and more pedestrian trails.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk