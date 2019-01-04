Whirlpool announces Wear OS app for connected appliances

Soon, you'll never have to drive back home to make sure your oven is off thanks Whirlpool's upcoming Wear OS application.

Whirlpool has been integrating various appliances into the smart home category for years now: phone and voice-controlled washers and dryers, touchscreen-equipped smart ovens and microwaves -- the oven can even guide your cooking. And now this week, Whirlpool Corporation has announced that appliance mobile connectivity will be even further enhanced via a new Wear OS by Google application.

New innovations elevate Whirlpool's extensive line of smart kitchen appliances, offering a seamless way to simplify the cooking experience #CES2019 https://t.co/iiJGE1pFtk pic.twitter.com/pwkl8a2udm — Whirlpool Corporation (@WhirlpoolCorp) January 3, 2019

The application will allow Android users to check and control oven, washer, and dryer statuses, all from the convenience of their smartwatches. Almost exactly a year ago, Whirlpool announced the rollout of an Apple watch application with word-for-word the exact same features and information. Both apps only work with Whirlpool-branded Smart appliances.

According to the company, this is just one announcement out of several to be made as CES 2019 approaches and begins.

The official release date of the application has yet to be announced. With CES 2019 officially beginning on Monday, we may find out then.